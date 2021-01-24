James Troy Johns, 90, of Albany, GA passed away on January 19, 2021, at Phoebe Sumpter Medical Center. The family will hold a memorial service at Andersonville National Cemetery at a later date.
Mr. Johns is survived by a loving wife of 23 years, Barbara, two children: Bill Johns and Cindy Dix. He also leaves behind two grandchildren (Echo Valera of Drury, MO and Misty Dale of Danville, NH) and nine great grandchildren.
He grew up in nearby Thomaston, the oldest son of Henry Thomas Johns and Zora Mae Maugham. His seven brothers and sisters are Louise (passed), Evelyn, Sandra, Dorothy (passed), Shirley, Gene, and the Reverend Bobby Johns.
Jimmy "JJ" is a 24-year Navy veteran who earned several medals, including the Navy Occupation Medal (Korea), China Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the United Nations Medal. He was a Navy chef who baked a giant cake for Bob Hope during his USO tour. He was a bodybuilder, roller-skate champion, amateur magician, and a guest on "I've Got a Secret" (reciting the alphabet - backwards!)
He took on several jobs following his military retirement. Jobs included Brinks Armor, Pulator Courier, and the Marine Corps Exchange in Albany, Georgia. He also became a certified draftsman at the Albany Area Technical School. He continued his patriotism as an active member of the VFW, American Legion, Fleet Reserve (three-time president), Air Force Sergeants, 40 and 8, and was a Forth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. He spent many Christmases dressed as a Santa Clause volunteer.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, or a charity of your choice
