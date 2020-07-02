Retired Staff Sergeant James V. "Jimmy" Calhoun, 76, passed away 5/26/20 at Tift Regional Medical Center following a long battle with cancer. He was a twenty-year decorated veteran and served in both the United States Air Force and United States Army. James was born 4/27/1944 in Gainesville, Florida and raised in Leesburg, Florida. Having lived in several different areas, his preference for smaller towns led him to settle in Albany in 1994. He was an avid supporter of the Albany Police Department and attended their Citizen Police Academies to help create a better understanding between the community and the police department. His love of hunting and guns began in his youth, sharpened in the military and became his past time at the local gun range. As a Patriot, and a member of The Oath Keepers, he created a webpage, www/freedomisknowledge.com/jamesplace/ to foster a better understanding of the history of our country, and the direction of its future. He was a complicated man, who led a quiet life, comforted by his love of animals, most especially his three dogs, Odi, Train and Buddy. Though James was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Albany, his thirst for spiritual knowledge and guidance led him to attend many other local churches. Since none of his family are local, we especially wish to thank his friends and neighbors who came forward and helped guide us in our time of need. He is survived by his two children, Elizabeth Clark Britt and James V. Calhoun, III; two grandchildren, Trish Cummings and Kaylee Britt; four great grandchildren; and three sisters, Trish Calhoun, Jodi Hunter and Abbey Calhoun. The memorial service will be 7/11/20 at 11:00 am at The Freedom Church of Albany, 2200 Ledo Rd, Albany, with graveside service immediately following at Crown Hill Cemetery, 1907 Dawson Rd, Albany. In lieu of flowers donations to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 West Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA 31707, are suggested. All are welcome. You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Calhoun family are under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.
