Mr. James B. White, 84, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.
His memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 4800 Old Dawson Rd. Albany, GA 31721. Reverend Nick Roosevelt will officiate the service. The family will receive friends in the parish hall from 1:00 until the time of service.
Mr. White proudly served his country in the United States Army. He owned Albany Radiator Services and served as President of the Southeast Region of the National Automotive Radiator Service Association (NARSA) from 1992 until 1994. He was named Man of the Year by NARSA in 1990.
He was a long time member of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church and served on the church vestry as both Senior and Junior Warden.
Mr. White was preceded in death by his parents, Elzie and Malda White; his son, Ronald James White and granddaughter, Jordan Elizabeth White.
Survivors include his wife, Marian Rivers White; his sister, Eugenia Foster (Wayne); his children, Joseph White, Linda White Durden (Andy), Claire Johnson Carson (Chris), Greg Johnson and Hewett Sutton; grandchildren, Matt Durden, Drew Durden (Abigail), Lucus White, Lena White, Joiner Sutton and special family friend, Bobby Thomason.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial gifts be made to St. Patrick's Episcopal Church.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.