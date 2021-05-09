James William Massey, Jr.

James William "J.W." Massey, Jr., 84, of Albany, GA, died May 8, 2021 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery. Rev. Jim Eubanks will officiate.
Mr. Massey was born on November 28, 1936 to James William and Mary Griffin Massey in Dougherty County, GA. He started delivering papers for the Albany Herald when he was fifteen and attended Albany High School. Mr. Massey lived in Albany, GA all of his life and worked with the Albany Herald most of his career serving as District Manager for circulation and retired as a Route Supervisor in 2001. Even back in the day, his C.B. Handle was "The Paper Man".
Mr. Massey was very active in Beacon Baptist Church and attended the Johnny McGee Sunday School Class. He enjoyed being outside, working in the yard, watching old Westerns and NASCAR. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Rutland Massey, and a son, Robbin Massey.
Survivors include his wife, Helen W. Massey of Albany, GA, children, Mike Massey of Lee County, GA, Ronnie Massey, Curtis Gilpin both of Albany, GA, Karen Parker of Suwanee, GA, Carla (Steve) Calhoun of Cleveland, TN, Cindy (Bill) Overby of Dothan, AL, two brothers, Johnny Massey of Albany, GA and Roy (Pam) Massey of Lake Park, GA, his grandchildren, Robbin (Kelly) Massey, Jr. of Albany, GA, Susie McCrary of Lee County, GA, Trey (Julia) Harrell of University Park, MD, Kailly (David) Tonsberg of Tallahassee, FL, Kinsley (Seth) Marler of Sugar Hill, GA, Taylor Harrell of Atlanta, GA, Chancey (Eddie) Massingill of Cleveland, TN, Rylea (Justin) Overby of Daleville, AL and Morgan Overby of Dothan, AL and fifteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Massey to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude, Memphis, TN, 38105.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
