James William "Dinkie" Monroe, Sr., 73, of Lee Co. passed away February 9, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Philema Road Baptist Church. Rev. Aaron Mcculley will officiate. Interment will follow in Thundering Springs Cemetery.
James was born in Albany, GA on May 21, 1948 to Reba Jeanette and William Hubert Monroe Jr. He graduated high school from Lee County High school in 1966 and also attended two years of flight school to learn how to fly airplanes. He retired from Georgia Power after forty years as a lineman.
Dinkie enjoyed working on the farm attending to his cows, and loved to hunt, fish, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. He was a member of the Southwest Georgia Sportsman's Club, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), and Philema Road Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School to the "happy campers" class.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Tommy Monroe and grandson Terry Wills, III.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-four years, Linda Gayle of Lee Co., his children, William Monroe, Jr. and wife Cherry of Murphy NC, Alicia Wills and husband Terry of Lee Co., his grandchildren, Casey Shellhouse and husband Jonathan, Brittni Evans, Chandler Monroe and wife Rachel, Cole Evans, Brittany Wills, all of Lee Co., Justin Lee, Jackson Lee and Indy Monroe all of Murphy NC and one great-grandchild, Eowyn Shellhouse, his siblings Lovette Monroe and wife Sue, Kay Florence, Judy Fajardo and husband Ray all of Lee Co., Keith Monroe of Okinawa Japan, and his dog Prissy.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 3:00 until funeral hour at Philema Road Baptist Church.
The family request for everyone to wear casual clothes for the funeral.
