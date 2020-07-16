James William Payne Jr, 78 of Leesburg, Ga went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Willson Hospice House in Albany Georgia. Services will be as follows: Regular Mass scheduled for 12 noon on July 22, 2020 at St. Teresa's Catholic Church on 421 Edgewood Ln. Albany, Ga. Following mass there will be a Rosary then entombment at the Church. Born October 4, 1941 in Memphis Tennessee, Mr. Payne was the son of the late James William Payne Sr. and Ann Marie Cianciola Payne. He was married to Sheila Frederick Payne for 40 wonderful years. Mr. Payne moved to Georgia in 1980 to work for Miller Brewing Co in Albany. He was a long time member of Local Lodge 2699 where he served his fellow union members as a shop steward, financial officer for the LL 2699, President and then was elected the District Business rep until he retired in 2006. In 2012 he was inducted into the Labor Hall of Fam by Central Georgia Federation of Trades and Labor Council as well as the AFL-CIO. Survivors include 3 sons and 4 daughters. Pamela Payne of Easton, Pennsylvania, James William Payne III of Emaus, Pennsylvania, John Edward Payne of San Antonia, Texas, Wanda Cheryl Kilcrease of San Antonia, Texas, Linda Ann Dorheim (Tanner) of Memphis, Tennessee, Hana Leigh Coker (Danny) of Leesburg, Georgia and Thomas Spencer Payne of Leesburg, Georgia. Two brothers, Dr. Paul A Payne (Martha) of Memphis, Tennessee and James Lewis Payne of Longview, Texas. He leaves behind 12 grandchildren. Mary Clark, Lauren Homlish, Mark Homlish, Demetri Payne, John Edward Payne II, Anna Bickerstaff, Michael Flynn, Joseph Kilcrease, Jeremy Kilcrease, Miel Perez, Mason Dorheim and Tyler Coker. Eight great grandchildren, Madison Clark, William Bashline, Gavin Bashline, Lilly Bashline, Harper Flynn, Jaxon Flynn and Julianna Kilcrease. In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donation in memory of James William Payne Jr. to St. Clare's-Neighbors in Need, 421 Edgewood Ln. Albany Ga 31707. You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
