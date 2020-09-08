James William (Jim) Whitaker, Jr., 67, of Albany, GA died August 25, 2020 at Willson Hospice House. A memorial service will be held Saturday, at 3:00 p.m. September 12, 2020 at Albany Bible Church. Pastor Pete Daughtry will officiate. Social distancing will be required.
Jim was born in Atlanta, GA to the late James W. Whitaker, Sr. and Verna Audrey Mobley Whitaker on November 20, 1952. He grew up in Dawson, GA, graduated from Woodward Academy in Atlanta, GA and attended the University of Alabama and Georgia Southwestern in Americus.
Jim farmed and sold farm equipment. He lived in Colorado, Macon, GA, Dawson, GA and back and forth from Guatemala and Albany, GA Jim was the former owner of Jungle Jim's, was employed with Proctor and Gamble for many years, was a partner in the Harvest Moon when it was located in downtown Albany and most recently had been a self- employed contractor.
He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, golf, the Atlanta Falcons and rugby. When Jim played rugby, he had a bumper sticker on his car that read "Donate blood, play Rugby !". Jim was a member of Dawson United Methodist Church and was currently attending Albany Bible Church. He was also a former member of the Dawson Country Club. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Janet "Jan" Whitaker Carlton.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Perez Morataya Whitaker and his daughter, Mia Audrey Whitaker, nephews, Grant Orndoff and Austin Spilman, his great-niece, Layla Ordnoff, his great-nephew, Jase Orndoff, loving aunt and uncle and many cousins.
