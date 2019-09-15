Leesburg, GA
James Willis
Mr. James Willis, 91, of Leesburg, Georgia departed this life Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3:30 P.M. from the Shady Grove Baptist Church, Hwy 195, Leesburg, Georgia. Rev. Sterling Calhoun is the pastor and Rev. Calvin James will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. His remains will lie in state at the church Sunday from 2:30 P.M. until the service hour. The family will receive relatives and friends at 102 Pine Avenue, Leesburg, Georgia. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com

