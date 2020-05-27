Mr. James Winthrop Brown, Jr., 70 of Albany, GA. departed this life on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Florence, S.C. Graveside Services was be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Riverside Cemetery 200 Cotton Avenue Albany, Georgia. Smith Funeral Home, Florence, S.C. and Elliott Funeral Home, Albany, GA in charge of arrangements. A native of Albany, GA. James Winthrop Brown, Jr. was born on October 13, 1949 the son of the late James W. Brown, Sr. and Flossie Mae Ellison, the brother of the late John Napoleon Brown. He graduated with honors from Monroe High School in Albany, GA. He furthered his education at Fort Valley State University, Ft. Valley, GA. and Georgia Southwestern University, in Americus, GA.
He retired after 30 years of dedicated service from Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division, Atlanta, GA in 2014.
Survivors include a sister-in-law, Anita Brown of Bogart, GA; cousin Julian Ellison, Jr. of Teaneck, NJ; cousins Barbara Ellison Alexander, Marilyn Ellison Pounsel, Ronald Ellison, Johnny Ellison, and Njemil Ellison Ali, all of Albany, GA.; cousin Rowena Ellison Baker (Lionel) of Columbus, GA.; cousins Pamela Russell Wiggs (Sherman), Tameka Russell Cruel (Lonnie), Richard Townsell Russell, Alfonso Miquel Russell, Seth Banee Carr, Amari Jayda Kokinacis, all of Westminster, CA., a host of special family and friends in Florence, S.C., the Atlanta area, Adele, and Albany, GA.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31701
(229) 436-3553
