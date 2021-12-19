Jan Daphine Griffin, 72, of Albany and Baconton, died December 20, 2021 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Baconton Baptist Church. Rev. Chad Boyd will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Jan was born on March 16, 1949 in Albany, GA to Willie and Mildred Griffin. She grew up in Baconton, GA and graduated from Mitchell County High School in 1967. Shortly after graduation, she moved to Albany and was employed in Physician's offices. For the last 17 years Jan was the office manager for Bill Thompson Tire and caregiver for many families over the years. She was a member of Baconton Baptist Church and was very active in Youth Ministries and activities.
Survivors include her siblings, Henry (Rita) Griffin, Jerry (Carolyn) Griffin and Carol (Jim) Boyd all of Lee County, GA, Ophelia Newman, Augusta, GA, Evelyn (Jerome) Phillips of Newton, GA, Bronnie (Cliff) Holton of Mitchell County, GA, and Linda Griffin, of Albany, GA, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm before the funeral at Baconton Baptist Church.
Following the committal at Crown Hill Cemetery, the family and friends will gather at the Boyd's Barn for fellowship.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Jan to Meagan's House, 1906 Palmyra Rd, Albany, GA 31707 or Baconton Baptist Church, 171 Durham St SW, Baconton, GA 31716, or Elmodale Presbyterian Church, 2400 Patmos Milford Hwy, Leary, GA 39862.
