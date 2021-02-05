Jan Schroeder Rodd, 73, of Albany, died Friday, February 5, 2021 at Willson Hospice House.
Mrs. Rodd will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was born in Sacramento, CA, and moved to Albany in 1970. She had worked as a bookkeeper for Rodd's Electronics. Mrs. Rodd graduated from Albany Junior College with an associate's degree in nursing. She received her bachelor's degree from Albany State University, and her master's degree in nursing from Emory University. She had worked at Phoebe Putney, Palmyra, SOWEGA AHEC, and for the last ten years, she worked as a professor at the ASU School of Nursing. Mrs. Rodd was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she sang in the Sanctuary Choir for many years. Mrs. Rodd was a member of the Southwest Georgia Medical Mission Team and went to India in 1985. She had made over 25 trips to India with the Medical Mission Team. For the last 15 years, she handled the logistics for the Team's trips.
Mrs. Rodd is survived by her husband: Ken Rodd, Albany; 3 children: Jody Rodd (Jennifer), Valparaiso, IN, Stacey R. Pivovar (Michael), Blaine, MN, Christopher Rodd (Amber) Thomasville, GA; 7 grandchildren; brother: Karl Schroeder, Seattle, WA; sister: Cherry Schroeder, Orlando, FL.
Those desiring may send memorials to the Southwest Georgia Medical Mission Team or the Sanctuary Choir, both C/O First United Methodist Church, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA 31701.
