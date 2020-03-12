Jan Strobel Sherman, 79, of Albany, GA died March 9, 2020 at Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, GA. A graveside funeral service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Thomasville, GA. Pastor John Sharpe will officiate.
Mrs. Sherman was born in Thomasville, GA on April 1, 1940 to the late Frank and Modena Strobel. She graduated from Thomasville High School and moved to Athens, GA where she was employed with St. Mary's Hospital. Mrs. Sherman moved to Albany with her husband in 1980 and received her Bachelor Degree in Nursing from Albany State University. She was employed with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for twenty one years and retired in 2001.
Mrs. Sherman was a member of the Lee County Church of Christ and enjoyed playing the piano and was an avid reader. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Dale Sherman, by a son, Mark C. Sherman, Sr. and a brother, John Strobel.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff (Scott) Sherman of Tallahassee, FL, Scott (Donna) Sherman of Lee County, GA and Mark Christopher (Heather) Sherman, Jr., a sister, Cornelia Fletcher of Tifton, GA and her grandchildren, Morely Sherman of South Korea, Payton Sherman, Noah Sherman, Hannah Sherman all of Lee County, GA, Levi and Natalie Sherman both of Hahira, GA.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
