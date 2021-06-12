Jan Tidmore Warren, 85, of Albany, GA, died Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Savannah Court in Camilla, GA. Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Riverside Cemetery. Rev. Eric Newman will officiate.
Mrs. Warren was born on July 18,1935 in Atlanta, GA to Dr. Joseph and Mrs. Chris Tidmore. She grew up in Dawson, GA and graduated from Terrell County High School in 1953. She moved to Albany, Gain 1954 and was employed with the Albany City Commission Office and married Robert Hardwick "Sonny" Warren, III in 1964. Mrs. Warren was a wife, mother and homemaker.
Mrs. Warren was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, The Albany Junior League, The Albany Charity League and Serendipity Garden Club. She enjoyed reading, playing tennis, traveling and going to the beach with her husband and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny Warren, a daughter, Stacy Dillard, a son, Mark Warren, a sister, Barbara Harvey, a granddaughter, Molly Parker and a son-in-law, Jerry McKenzie.
Survivors include her children, Donna McKenzie of Albany, GA, Mike (Terri) Warren of Valdosta, GA, Kathy Russell of Albany, GA, Dotty Bishop of Gainesville, GA, Sally (Chris) Anderson of Albany, GA, a sister, Donna Keel of Albany, GA and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the residence of Donna Keel, 3309 Wexford Dr., Albany, GA.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Warren to Integrity Hospice, 611 North Jefferson St., Albany, GA, 31701 or Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2126 E. Edgewater Dr., Albany, GA, 31707.
