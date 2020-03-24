Jane L. Benitez, of Camilla, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville.
Private family graveside services will be held.
Born in Vero Beach, Florida, Mrs. Benitez was the daughter of the late John Emerson Jones and Jane Saunders Raider. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Leta Gregory. Mrs. Benitez was a real estate investor for many years and owned and operated Santa Rosa Oaks Bed and Breakfast and Sommerset Tea Room. She worked in interior design, having been involved with designing for the Catholic Diocese in Victoria, TX as well as the Bishop's private home. After retirement, she spent most of her free time researching and educating herself on the stock market, becoming a successful stock investor. Some of her hobbies included playing the piano, painting, and reading.
Survivors include her husband, Bonifacio "Ben" Benitez, Jr. of Camilla; three daughters, Sheri Herrera of Vero Beach, FL, Wendy Graf (Bradley) of Peachtree City, GA, Caroline Benitez of Victoria, TX; three sons, Dr. Michael Gregory (Theresa) of Paradise Valley, AZ, Kevin Gregory (Rebecca) of Dallas, TX and Bonifacio "Ben" Benitez, III (Alban) of San Antonio, TX; brother, William Jones of Victoria, TX; sixteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (donate.lls.org).
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.