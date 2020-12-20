Jane Horne Turner, age 89, passed away peacefully in her home (Albany, Ga.) on Monday, December 21, 2020
Born on February 12, 1931, in Americus, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ely Horne.
She attended the Americus schools and graduated as Valedictorian of her class at Americus High School in 1948. She attended Georgia Southwestern College for 2 years and then attended Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, Georgia, where she achieved the highest scholastic honor of Phoenix with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1952. Jane was Miss Americus, was also 1st runner up in the Miss Georgia Pageant and won the Talent Award.
She taught 2nd grade at St. Teresa Catholic School and also in the Dougherty County School System. She was one of the pioneer Reading Intervention Teachers in the DCSS. During her career, she won "Teacher of the Year". Jane was an outstanding teacher who loved children with all of her heart. She had such a special passion for teaching. She was such a creative teacher, always making teaching fun by using poetry, songs, and games in order to reach her children. She was a wonderful influence and role model to all that she met, both children and adults. She loved to write poems for all occasions, especially for her children and grandchildren's birthdays.
She is survived by two wonderful children, George W. Turner, Jr. of Decatur, Georgia and Jan Turner Phillips of Leesburg, Georgia. She is also survived by her sister, Millie Horne Carlton of Birmingham, Alabama, 6 adorable grandchildren: Gini Turner, John Turner, Susannah Turner, Ryan Phillips, Allison Monday, and Collin Phillips and 2 precious great grandchildren: Lola Phillips and Porter Phillips.
Jane attended Life Gate church where she loved to worship. She was a strong Christian woman who loved the Lord with all of her heart and served Him faithfully. She led by her Christian example, witnessing about her love for the Lord to all she met. She was a wonderful Mother and Mimi, who loved and adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by both family and friends.
Services will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. A committal service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Oakgrove Cemetery in Americus, GA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Friends and family are invited to share a memory or funny story about Jane on Mathews website, these will be shared at the service.
Those desiring may make donation in memory of Mrs. Turner to the Family Literacy Connection, 722 Corn Ave. Albany, GA 31707 or to your local Humane Society.
