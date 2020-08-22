Jane Rees Bryant, 89, of died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Generations Senior Living Facility in Wildwood, FL.
Her service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 25 at Crown Hill Cemetery. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Phil Streetman. The family will meet at the graveside.
Mrs. Bryant was born in Preston, GA and was a long-time resident of Albany before moving to Lake Blackshear. She moved to Florida in 2015. She was a member of Lake Blackshear Baptist Church and was a former member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church. Mrs. Bryant was a teacher in the Dougherty County School System for 24 years before retiring in 1995. She later taught a class at Albany Junior College. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She loved to travel, read and fish.
Mrs. Bryant was preceded in death by her husband, Jack W. Bryant, her brothers Billy Rees and Jimmy Rees. She is survived by 2 daughters, Becky (Bill) Binneveld of Leesburg, Fl and Barbara (David) Bowen of Newnan, GA, 4 granddaughters, 2 step granddaughters and 11 great grandchildren.
Those desiring may send donations to Lake Blackshear Baptist Church 50 South Coney Road, Cordele, GA 31015.
