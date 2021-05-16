Jane Whitman Lott, age 80, of Athens, GA passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Funeral services will be held graveside at 11 am on Thursday, May 20th at Oconee Hills. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lord and Stephens - West funeral home in Watkinsville. Jane retired from Emory Eastside Medical Center after a career in nursing as an RN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Oscar and Irene Whitman, her brother Dan, and her sons, Derrick and Jeff. Survivors include: Granddaughter, Kennedy Grace Lott, and Daughter-in-law, Dade Lott of Greensboro, GA; Sister-in-law, Gay Whitman of Sunny Side, GA; Nephew, Ryan Whitman and Blakely of Atlanta, GA; Niece, Ellen Whitman Holladay and Eythan of Fort Collins, CO; Companion, Harold Buzhardt of Greenwood, SC; and Tuckerdog Lott.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the PEO of Athens, Chapter BK, 165 Red Bluff Drive, Athens, GA 30607.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.
