Jane Forrester Wooten, 100, of Shellman died on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in the Magnolia Manor in Americus. Due to the current Pandemic, private funeral service will be conduct for the family.

Mrs. Wooten was born on June 20, 1920 in Leesburg, GA the daughter of the late Robert R. and Pearl Hall Forrester. She was a Homemaker, a School Teacher and a member of the Shellman First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a graduate of Shorter College. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Council Brooks Wooten.

Survivors include her daughter, Jane Waller of Shellman, her son, James R. (Kay) Wooten of Mountain Brook, AL, 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Fuller Center for Housing at P. O. Box 5232 Americus, GA 31719 or to the Shellman First Baptist Church at P. O. Box 205 Shellman, GA 39886.

