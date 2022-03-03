Janet Baxley Thomas, 60, of Albany, was taken from us Tuesday morning, March 1, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Janet Thomas was born in Baxley, GA on October 4th, 1961. She lived most of her life in Albany Ga and was a member of Central Baptist Church. She worked in banking at a few different companies throughout the years, primarily Synovus and Members United Credit Union.
The beach was her favorite family vacation spot and she would visit as often as possible. Just standing in the sand and watching dolphins made her smile. Hummingbirds were another favorite animal of hers and every year, she made sure to have fresh food ready and waiting for them.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert N (Buddy) Thomas III. Survivors include her sons, Tyler and Blake Thomas, her father, Wilton Baxley, her mother, Veronis Andrews, her sister, Kay Hogan, many more family members and friends, as well as her poodle Teddy.
Her memorial service will be held 3:30 PM Monday, March 7, 2022 at Central Baptist Church. Rev. Doug Eason will officiate. Masks will be required as the family has many immunocompromised members at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the memorial fund setup through the Members United Credit Union.
