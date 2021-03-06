Janet C. Goodyear, 91, of Albany, GA died March 6, 2021 at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Walter Hobgood will officiate.
Mrs. Goodyear was born in Binghamton, NY on Feb. 7, 1930 to George and Edna Couperthwait. She graduated from Walnut Hill School, Natick, MA and Wells College, Aurora, NY. She married Henry Marks Goodyear, Jr. (Hank) and they moved to Albany, GA in 1954. Mrs. Goodyear was a homemaker, mother and wife. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Doublegate Country Club, The Albany Garden Club and the Junior League of Albany. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Goodyear was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Marks Goodyear, Jr, a son, Stephen Goodyear and her brother, George F. Couperthwait, Jr.
Survivors include her children, Henry Marks (Mark) Goodyear, III, Laura (Michael) Golden and Margaret (Doug) Wilson all of Albany, GA, her grandchildren, Margaret (Robby) Lukasik of Birmingham, AL, Mary (Stephen) Adams of Atlanta, GA, Elizabeth Goodyear and Patrick (Shelly) Golden all of Albany, GA, Hank Goodyear of Atlanta, GA, Katie Newsome of Dallas, TX and Robert Newsome of Athens, GA and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a big thank you to her caregivers Asia Thomas-Williams, Willow Walker, Patti Smith, Stephanie Donaldson, and Clara Speight.
The family will receive friends at Crown Hill Cemetery following the service.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Goodyear to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 212 N. Jefferson St., Albany, GA, 31701, The Albany Humane Society, 1705 Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA, 31721 or to The Albany Museum of Art, 311 Meadowlark Dr., Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
