Mrs. Janet Gerst Robbins, 75, of Albany died Monday November 2, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
A graveside funeral service will be held Friday 2:00PM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Ronnie Kinsaul will be officiating.
Born in Albany, GA, she was the daughter of Herman S. Gerst and Ethel Garrett Gerst. Mrs. Robbins retired from J.C. Penny and she also worked with Gerst Brothers and Gerst Carriage House. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Albany and the Junior Women's Club. Mrs. Robbins was an avid Bridge player and participated in several Bridge Club's.
She was preceded in death her son Chadwick Allen Robbins; a brother Jerry Gerst and a sister Joyce Campbell.
Survivors include her sons Tripp Robbins and his wife Mary of Albany; Jason Robbins of Albany; two grandchildren Rebecca Robbins of Fayetteville, NC; Emily Robbins; a great-grandchild Chloe Robbins; a sister Debbie Pickron and her husband Cordele, GA;
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Robbins by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website a www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.