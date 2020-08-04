Janet Kathleen Heidt, age 61, of East Point, Georgia passed away July 30, 2020 after losing a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Albany Georgia and moved to Marietta where she graduated from Marietta High School. Her medical training prepared her for a career as a caring professional in hospitals and physicians' offices. Kindness, love and generosity were her expression of her compassionate spirit.
Janet enjoyed life and laughter. She was a captivating storyteller which morphed from entertaining children in the family and friends to performing as a standup comic in local venues, calling herself the SAP, Southern American Princess. She could also sing and dance, and freely did so, needing no audience, any time she heard her beloved music from the 60's, 70's, and 80's.
She was fiercely loyal to friends and family with a giving soul of goodness. Fondly known as the "crazy cat lady", Janet was the hands and feet of Tri Cities Friends of Kitties, trapping, spaying and neutering colonies of homeless and feral cats. She built "catitats" for safe and warm housing and fed some colonies daily.
Janet was pre-deceased by her father William Bartow Heidt. Janet is survived by her mother, Irene Sharman Heidt, her brother Steve Heidt (Sandra), sister Connie Heidt Kirk (Dempsey), several nieces and nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
Graveside memorial services will be held in Albany at Crown Hill Cemetery at a time yet to be determined. Mayes Ward-Dobbins is handling affairs. Messages and information can be found at www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
