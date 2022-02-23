Janet Kathleen Heidt

Janet Kathleen Heidt, age 61, of East Point, Georgia passed away July 30, 2020 after losing a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Albany Georgia and moved to metro-Atlanta for a career which included editor of Savoir

Faire magazine, freelance writing, emergency services at WellStar Kennestone Hospital, creative home design and stand-up comedy. Kindness, love, generosity and laughter were expressions of her compassionate spirit.

Janet's parents were William Bartow Heidt and Irene Sharman Heidt. Her family includes brother Steve Heidt (Sandra), sister Connie Heidt Kirk (Dempsey), several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.

A graveside memorial service will be held on March 4 at 1:00 pm at Crown Hill Cemetery, 1907 Dawson Road, Albany. For more information contact 404-272-0702.

