...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO
10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and south central and
southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Janet Kathleen Heidt, age 61, of East Point, Georgia passed away July 30, 2020 after losing a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Albany Georgia and moved to metro-Atlanta for a career which included editor of Savoir
Faire magazine, freelance writing, emergency services at WellStar Kennestone Hospital, creative home design and stand-up comedy. Kindness, love, generosity and laughter were expressions of her compassionate spirit.
Janet's parents were William Bartow Heidt and Irene Sharman Heidt. Her family includes brother Steve Heidt (Sandra), sister Connie Heidt Kirk (Dempsey), several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held on March 4 at 1:00 pm at Crown Hill Cemetery, 1907 Dawson Road, Albany. For more information contact 404-272-0702.
