...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS WEEKEND IN PARTS OF SOUTH GEORGIA...
The weather this weekend will be dry and breezy, with full
afternoon sunshine. On Saturday afternoon, minimum Relative
Humidity will dry out into the 20 to 25 percent range, and wind
gusts will peak in the 25 to 30 mph range.
In addition, it has been about one week now since the last wetting
rain of one-quarter inch or more along and north of a line from
Camilla to Tifton to Ocilla. The lack of wetting rainfall in
recent days and the critical fire weather conditions this weekend
will elevate the burning environment.
Please consider delaying back yard burns this weekend.
Janet Thompson Webb, 79, of Valdosta, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 25, 2022, at The Canopy. She was born and raised in Albany, GA to Ouida Jane Ellis Thompson and the late Iverson Perry Thompson. She was a retired supervisor for the Department of Family and Children Services. She graduated high school in Albany and then graduated Valdosta State College where she met the love of her life Sammy Webb. She loved the Lord always making sure her family put Christ first. She adored her grandchildren and family. Mrs. Webb was a member of Central Avenue Church of Christ and made Valdosta her home until the Lord took her home.
Mrs. Webb is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kenna Webb Wiles (Skip), of Albany, Laurie Webb Broome (Barry), and Sammiann Webb Haskin (Jay), all of Valdosta; her grandchildren, Will Wiles, Colton Broome and fiancée Sarah Vaggalis, Trent Broome, Suzanna Broome, Kylie Haskin, Haley Haskin, and Brogan Haskin, her mother Ouida Jane Thompson Everson; her sister Shirley Thompson Rogers, of Albany; brothers Lamar Thompson, and Don Thompson, both of Albany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sammy Webb, sister Susan Thompson Lawton, and father-in-law and mother-in-law Samuel Fairfax Webb and Lois Sheffield Webb.
A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Monday, March 28, 2022 at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with Mr. Bryan Jarvis officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4-6pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online on the obituary page at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home
To plant a tree in memory of Janet Webb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
