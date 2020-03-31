Mrs. Janice Elizabeth Brewer (McVey), 71, of Colquitt died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Miller Nursing Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a private family graveside service at Mother's Home Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Brewer was a beautician and a member of Mother's Home Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney Brewer of Colquitt, GA; two sons, Jeff (Lisa) Brewer of Tallahassee, FL, and Parrish Brewer of Albany, GA; three grandchildren, Joseph Brewer, Slade Brewer, and Anabelle Brewer; four sisters, Glenda Miller of Colquitt, GA, Patsy (Andy) Merritt of Colquitt, GA, Verna (Ken) Christie of Dawson, GA, and Gloria (Dick) Corbin of Northport, AL; one brother, Tommy (Betty) McVey of Colquitt, GA; and a large number of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Brewer was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Mable Middleton McVey and three brothers, Terry McVey, LaDon Mcvey, and David McVey.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital at www.stjude.org or Shriners Hospital for Children at www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org
COLQUITT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Colquitt, GA
