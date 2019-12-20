Albany, GA
Janice Dowdy (Parks)
Janice Parks Dowdy died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Graveside services will be held Saturday, at 11:00 AM, December 21, 2019 at Crown Hill. The family will visit with friends following the service. Rev. Chris Turner will officiate.
Janice Parks Dowdy, Born July 30, 1950 went to be with our Lord December 17, 2019. Janice grew up in Columbus, Georgia and was a graduate of Jordan High School. Her love for banking took her to First National Bank and later to Albany, Georgia with Synovus Banking. It was in Albany she found her love and married Wayne Dowdy. Janice enjoyed camping, yard work, and taking care of her husband. Janice and Wayne were a unique couple and never failed to remind each other of their love. Macy, Sugar, and Rusty (the three little dogs she adored) took many rides in the golf cart picking up pine cones or taking packages to neighbors and simply enjoying God's creations.
Janice will be missed by the many she called daily checking to make sure all was well.
Survivors include her loving husband, Wayne Dowdy, of Albany, a sister, Linda Parks Smith and her husband, Michael of Rebecca, GA, 2 step sons, Michael Dowdy and his wife, Cricket of Albany and Allan Dowdy and his wife, Kasey of Warner Robbins, GA, 2 grandchildren, Ashley Bass and Stephanie Marie Bass, a sister in law, Barbara Risely and her husband, John of Shellman, GA, several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Parks, her mother, Sara Mobley Stewart, a son, David Bass, a daughter, Stephanie Lynn Bass, a brother, Gary Wayne Parks and a niece, Shannon Burgess
