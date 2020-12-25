Janice Hudson Tucker, 68, of Albany, GA, died December 23, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 1:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Interment will follow at 3:30 PM at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Pavo, GA. If attending, please observe social distancing.
Janice was born in Thomasville, GA on Feb. 21, 1952 to the late Curtis and Minnie Lee Hudson. She grew up in Albany, GA and attended Dougherty High School. Janice was a member of Bible Baptist Church and was employed with Lee County Manufacturing until it's closing and continued to work at Albany Printing Company. She enjoyed yard sales, buying and selling at flee markets and working in her yard.
Survivors include her ex-husband, Wiley Tucker of Albany, GA, her sons, Benny Ray Sauls of Albany, GA and Brandon Lee Tucker and a step-daughter, Angel (Keith) Harrington all of Lee County, GA, a sister, Lynn Hudson of Sylvester, GA, her brothers, Randall Hudson of Terrell County, GA, Gary (Pam) Hudson of Lee County, GA, Ricky (Brenda) Hudson of Albany, GA and Danny (Raylene) Hudson of Mitchell County, GA and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
