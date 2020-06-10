Janice Lynch Adams, 58, of Leary, GA, died June 5, 2020 at the Willson Hospice House. Graveside funeral services will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Friendship Cemetery in Donalsonville, GA. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. A visitation will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Social distancing is still required. A native of Albany, GA, Janice was born on July 28, 1961 to the Late Richard "Dick" and Mable Claire Lynch. She graduated from Dougherty High School and Bauder College in Atlanta, GA. Janice worked alongside her husband, Alvin at Ace's Liquors and A J'S Seafood until their daughter was born. She was a Christian, homemaker, Mom and wife and enjoyed fishing and reading. Survivors include her husband, Alvin E. Adams and her daughter, Remington Claire Adams both of Leary, GA, her sisters, Madelyn (Farrell) Flanders of Albany, GA, Ann (Bobby) Knight of Worth County, GA, Sylvia Ellanson of Perry, FL and Gail (Jochen) Markert of Huntsville, AL and many nieces and nephews. Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Janice to the charity of your choice. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com. Mathews Funeral Home Albany, GA 229-435-5657
