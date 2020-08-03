Funeral services for Janice Butler, 60, of Pelham will be at 11:00AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home. Rev. Les Pollock will officiate and interment will follow at Union Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eugene Poppell, Garrett Gay, Nathan Gay, Richard Willis, Richard Willis, Jr. and Andrew Birdsong. Born August 3, 1960 in Camilla, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Ladon and Dorothy Louise Scarborough Palmer. Mrs Butler passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at her residence. She loved working in her yards and loved fishing. She was married for 26 years to Richard Delane Butler of Pelham who survives. Other survivors include her children, Michael Shane Wisham (Heather) of Pelham; Shannon Louise Dozier (John) of Cairo; Heather Leigh Abbott (Matthew) of Powder Springs; Ashley Johnson of Panama City, Fl; Breanna Queen of Thomasville; grandchildren, Gage Wisham, Hunter Wisham, Shyenne Dozier, Breck Queen, Dallas Wisham, Stacey Dozier, Johanna Dozier, Aubrey Bridges, Harper Wisham, Jessa Dozier, Ryn Goldman, Maddison Newsome, Brimley Newsome, Rylee Newsome; Uncle, Howard Scarborough (Phyllis) of Camilla and Aunt Doris Maxwell. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Stacey Ladon Palmer. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM. Social distancing must be observed. Services will be live streamed on Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home facebook page for those who can not attend. Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
176 Hand Ave W
Pelham, GA 31779
11:00AM
176 Hand Ave W
Pelham, GA 31779
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Albany City Commission says no to 'sagging pants'
- COVID-19 not going away anytime soon in Southwest Georgia
- Tift County resident selected to lead state Council on Aging
- Number of COVID-19 patients at Phoebe almost quadruples from June to July
- Marilyn Flowers
- Julia Freeman and John Howard Dupre
- To mask or not to mask remains the question
- Albany Commission gets involved in $1 million building renovation project
- Westover cornerback Cameron Bergeron commits to Duke University
- Herman Cain dies from coronavirus
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.