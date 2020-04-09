Janice Fay DuMond "Jan" Morris died on Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home. Jan had lived in Albany, GA since 1989. She was born on January 21, 1940, in Albany, NY. She graduated from Albany State Teachers College, now the State University of New York at Albany (SUNYA), in 1961. Jan married John O. Morris on June 5, 1963.
She was preceded in death by her parents Rufus S. and Evelyn Cooper DuMond and a son Robert S. Morris. She is survived by her husband, a son John Jr. (Jackie), three grandchildren John III, Joshua S., and Anastasia B. Morris, two step grandchildren Melanie D. Moody Vickery (Brandon) and Megan T. Moody.
Burial will be in Afton, NY. A memorial service will be held at a later time at Northgate Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Albany, GA.
In lieu of flowers donations in Jan's memory may be made to Christian Aid Mission, PO Box 9037, Charlottesville, VA 22907-1203 or Faith Comes by Hearing, 2421 Aztec Road NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107.
Hall & Hall Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Morris family.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hallandhallfh.com.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
(229) 883-3864
www.hallandhallfh.com
