Ms. Janice P. Johnson, 75, of Albany, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 3:00 - 5:00 PM in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021, at Floral Memory Gardens with Rev. Terry Siniard officiating.
Born January 2, 1946, in Albany, GA, Ms. Johnson was the daughter of the late James Edward and Thelma Paulene Rutherford. She worked for many years as a waitress for White's Seafood & Barbeque. Ms. Johnson often spent her days working in the yard and admiring the beautiful flowers. She was an avid race car and dirt track fan. She is often remembered by the love she shared with her family.
Along with her parents, Ms. Johnson is preceded in death by a brother, Aubrey Rutherford and a sister, Anna Frances Price.
Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Robarts of Sylvester, GA; sister, Doris Champion; brother, Jerry Rutherford; grandchildren, Jason Robarts of Leesburg, Ricky McDonald, Jr. (Alyssa) of Albany; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Austin, Kohen, Parker, Wesley, Ryan, Bella, Reese and 6 little puppies that she loved dearly.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the Johnson family.
