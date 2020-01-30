Columbia, SC
Janice Glee Perkins
Janice Glee Perkins 60, transitioned on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina surrounded by family and friends. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Elliott Funeral Home Chapel 512 South Jefferson Albany, Georgia, Rev. Livingston Fulton will officiate. Interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery 200 Cotton Avenue Albany, Georgia. The family will fellowship with relatives and friends at 300 Garden Hill Drive Albany, Georgia following the service.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31701
(229) 436-3553
