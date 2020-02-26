Janice Dudley Pinson, 72, of Lee County, GA, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 1:00 PM at Byne Memorial Baptist Church. Rev. Hal Pinson and Matthew Tanner will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery.
Janice was born in Albany, GA on February 8, 1948 to the late Richard Lee and Margaret Cravey Dudley. She graduated from Albany High School in 1967 and married Harold Pinson the same year. Janice moved to Lee County, GA in 1979 and was employed with American Greetings Corporation and served as a rural mail carrier in Lee County. She was also a bus driver with the Dougherty County School System for fourteen years and employed with Byne CDC.
Janice was a member of the Albany Christian Church and a former member of the Albany-Dougherty County Rescue Team. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Debra Dudley Thompson, Larry Dudley and Rickey Dudley.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Pinson, her sons, Hal (Donna) Pinson and Michael (Ashley) Pinson and her sister-in-law, Freda Dudley all of Lee County, GA, twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at Byne Memorial Baptist Church.
The family is at the residence of Hal and Donna Pinson, 122 Highland Ct., Leesburg, GA, 31763
Those desiring may make contributions to Living The Legacy c/o Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Road, Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
