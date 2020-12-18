Mrs. Janice Purvis Bryant, age 76, of Albany, died Friday, December 18, 2020, in the Community Hospice House in Vidalia after an extended illness. She was a native of Coffee County, a 1962 graduate of Broxton High School, attended South Georgia College in Douglas, and moved to Albany in 1969. She was the Westover High School Vocational Secretary for twenty-five years, taught at Albany Tech and worked for the district attorney in Albany. She was a member of the Beattie Road Church of Christ in Albany; and she enjoyed cross-stitch, her houseplants, church activities and traveling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Bryant; and her parents, Wesley Purvis and Mary Lee Day Purvis.
Survivors include one daughter, Mary Angela Bryant Edwards and husband Jeff of Lyons; three grandchildren, Madison Edwards, Wesley Edwards and Conner Edwards; and one sister, Fay Hill of Athens.
A graveside funeral service will be held Monday, December 21st, at 2:00 p.m. in Bethany Holiness Baptist Church, 166 Bethany Church Road, Ambrose, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Foundation at Bethany, 64 Bethany Way, Statesboro, GA 30458.
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is in charge of arrangements.
