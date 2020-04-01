Mrs. Janice Chastain Simmons, 87, of Albany died Saturday March 28, 2020 at The Phoenix of Albany.
The family will be having a private funeral service.
Mrs. Simmons was born in Dougherty County Jan 16, 1933 in her home on Society Ave. She attended Elementary School at Mamie Brosnan, McIntosh Jr. High School and then Albany High 1950 which only had 11 grades and which was the last year of 11 grades before it changed to 12. Mrs. Simmons attended Georgia Teachers College in Statesboro, GA where she graduated in 1954 with a BS in Elementary Education.
After she taught 3rd and 4th grade at Isabella Elementary School, She married William Bridges Simmons in 1955 at First United Methodist Church of Albany where she had been a member since the 4th grade. Mrs. Simmons taught at Magnolia Elementary. She graduated from the University of GA with her Master's Degree in Deaf Education and was a Homebound Teacher. She was in the Alpha Delta Kappa Beta Rho Sorority. Mrs. Simmons taught for 30 plus years in Albany, Homerville and Athens. She taught the Hearing Impaired for 20 years. Mrs. Simmons was a member of First United Methodist Church where she was in the Georgia Cochran Sunday School Class.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years William Bridges Simmons; her parents Homer Monroe Chastain and Louise Huckaby Chastain.
Survivors include her children Mark Steven Simmons and his wife Carmela of TX; Dr. Kent Chastain Simmons and his wife Susan of Albany; Jan Simmons Dahler and her husband Gary of Dallas, GA; grandchildren Bridges E. Simmons of CO; Leela L. Simmons of WA; Claire E. Simmons of TX; Emily E. Simmons of Albany; Abby Simmons of Albany; Blake G. Dahler of Marietta, GA; Wesley S. Dahler of Atlanta; Luke B. Dahler of Dallas, GA; a brother Robert (Bob) Lee Chastain of Cordele, GA; her nephews Matt Chastain of Woodstock, GA and Shane Chastain of Cordele, GA.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to First Methodist Church Meals on Wheels, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA 31701.
