Janice Tolbert Maples

Janice Irene Tolbert Maples joined our heavenly Father Saturday, September 11, 2021. She lived in Albany, Georgia for over 64 years and was a true blessing to her family and all who loved her.
Janice was 84 years old, born September 30, 1936, in Fulton County, Atlanta, Georgia. She attended school in Atlanta, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1953 then attending night school at Georgia State College in Atlanta. Her employment career began as a stenographer for an Atlanta law firm. After marrying Kenneth Maples in 1957, and moving to Albany, Georgia, she spent the next 16 years raising her three sons. Janice then ended her career with 31 years at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, retiring in 2005 as a GS12 Logistics Manager. She always spoke of how much she enjoyed serving her "boys in the Marines."
Janice will be remembered by her family for her cornbread dressing at Christmas and Thanksgiving; her stuffed tomato salmon salad before baseball games; for the encouragement and support of her sons' educations; her devotion and love for her grand and great-grandchildren; and her support of an ailing son. Her grandchildren will always remember her love for decorating and celebrating at Christmas and the way she always listened and helped guide them through life. Her brothers and sisters recall Janice's evening phone conversations that would often end early in the morning; she was truly a wonderful caring sister. Her sons will always remember the love and devotion she provided as a mom.
Janice is survived by her siblings, Brenda Sanders (Bob), Loganville, Georgia; Margaret Ulman, Jackson, Georgia; Terry Tolbert (Linda), Tyrone, Georgia; and Zach Tolbert, Locus Grove, Georgia; her sons, Alan Maples (Tina), Leesburg, and Bruce Maples (Jane), Albany; her grandchildren: Dana Maples, Leesburg; Kara Maples, Leesburg; Alan Maples, Jr., Hiram, Georgia; Elizabeth Moncrief (Will), Albany; Harris Maples, Albany; and Laura Maples, Albany; and her great-grandchildren, Liam Rothfuss, Leesburg; Axl Wellington, Leesburg; Piper Wellington Leesburg; and Sterling Moncrief, Albany.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Marion Sr. and Alma Tolbert of Flippen, Georgia; a brother, Marion Jr Tolbert, Flippen; a sister, Shirley Greenway, Fayetteville, Georgia; her husband, Kenneth Maples, Albany; and her youngest son, Darren Craig Maples, Albany.
Viewing will be held at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Home, Albany, this day, September 17, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following Covid-19 requirements, services will be held following the at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 18, at the Crown Hill Cemetery, Albany. Mr Lonnie Mathis from Sherwood Baptist Church, Albany, will officiate. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery and serving as pallbearers will be Janice's grandsons, Alan Maples, Jr., Harris Maples, Liam Rothfuss, and Axl Wellington, and friends of family, Brian Hanson, Leesburg, and Phil Anderson, Leesburg.
Those desiring please make donations to the Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Ln., Albany, GA 31707 or Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Dr. Albany, GA 31707.
