Janice Tolbert Maples Sep 11, 2021 Sep 11, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Obituaries Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Search Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Janice Tolbert MaplesAlbany, GAJanice Tolbert Maples, 85, of Albany, GA died 9/11/2021 in Albany, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Janice Maples as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Albany Ga Janice Tolbert Maplesalbany Maple Arrangement Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. The latest Albany Herald Podcast Latest News It may take many, many more vaccine mandates to end the Covid-19 pandemic, Fauci says Emma Raducanu, US Open winner, finds new fans in China ASK AMY: Dad's parenting style includes surveillance 227 people were killed defending the environment last year, a new report shows. That's a record. » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Care CAREGIVING SERVICES 35+ CAREGIVING SERVICES 35+ years exp. Have COVID shot Specia… Job HELP WANTED Customer Service Representative I, Albany Office. Mitchell EMC HELP WANTED Customer Service Representative I, Albany Off… Remodel COX REMODELING Bathrooms - Repairs Floors. Call 229-883-5385 COX REMODELING Bathrooms - Repairs Floors. Call 229-883-5385 » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesFOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Ousmane Kromah's big night helps Lee County past LowndesHuge South Georgia football showdown coming Friday when Lowndes visits Lee CountyCotton virus confirmed in 24 Georgia countiesAlbany couple sentenced for sex traffickingAlbany State football, playing at home for the first time since 2019, defeats ShorterFormer Marine wearing body armor fatally shoots 4 people, including baby in mother's arms, Florida sheriff saysAPD officers cleared in fatal shooting of assault suspectRoss James Urquhart IIIMelanie ChavauxTrent Brown donates to Help Communities In Schools of Georgia Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Albany home in Hidden Lakes subdivision is true luxury on the lakePHOTOS: Lee County vs. Lowndes FootballPHOTOS: Albany State vs. Shorter FootballPHOTOS: Scenes from What's Up Wednesday event at Albany State UniversityPHOTOS: Theatre Albany’s production of Mama Mia! opens WednesdayPHOTOS: Labor Day at Chehaw Park in AlbanyPHOTOS: Baseball Hall of Fame Induction CeremonyPHOTOS: Scenes from the wild in Southwest GeorgiaHow in-house counsel salaries stack upPHOTOS: Georgia vs. UAB Football Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation greybeige said: Saw an article recently that suggested that last year's football restrictions must have been motivated by the drive to defeat Trump in Novembe… View more greybeige said: And......I don't care what Obama has to say. View more Colorful Kitten said: America is a free country. NO ONE should be made to take the vaccine. As for the people hospitalized, there are just as many that have contrac… View more >> More recent comments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.