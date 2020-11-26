Mrs. Janie Mae Blakely Vickerson, 79, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. Her graveside service was held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Willard O. Weston officiated. Albritten's Funeral Service was in charge of final arrangements.
Mrs. Vickerson's memories will be cherished by her two sons and five daughters, Larry (Alma) Blakely, Sr., of Albany, GA, Eddie Vickerson, Jr., of Decatur, GA, Betty Blakely of Albany, GA, Catherine Vickerson of Dawson, GA, Gail Vickerson of Albany, GA, Pamela VickersonMoore of Brunswick, GA, and Dianna (Monsanto) Batten of Waldorf, MD; siblings, Dorothy (Solomon) Sanders, Rilla (James) Dixon, and Robert (Annette) Blakely, all of Albany, GA; and in-laws, Regina Blakely of Covington, GA, Vera Vickerson of Rockledge, FL, and Ruby D. Sweney, Joyce Powell, Glenda Crump, and Marion Vickerson, all of Albany, GA. She also leaves to carry on her memories: eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
