Janie Mitchell Lewis Burgess, 97, of Albany, GA passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her daughter Nancy's residence in Leesburg, GA with both her daughters at her side. God was ringing His golden bells for her Thursday night; Heaven gained a Saint. Psalm 116:15 "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." The angels rejoiced at her homecoming, but she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, April 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev Glynn Grantham will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery, Leesburg, GA.
Born in Sylvester, GA, January 14, 1924, Mrs. Burgess attended Worth County Schools. She was employed at Coats & Clark for many years as a machine operator in various departments. She was vey well thought of at Coats & Clark because of her impeccable character, work ethic, and most importantly her faith in God. She was also an outstanding cook and baked delicious cakes. Her pineapple, coconut, and caramel cakes were her signature cakes. She married Curtis Burgess and moved to Warner Robins, where she was a member of The Assembly of Warner Robins for 28 years. On March 30, 2007, she and her husband moved to Albany, GA, to be closer to her two daughters. She and Curtis attended Sherwood Baptist Church with her daughters and son's-in-law.
Mrs. Burgess was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Louis Mitchell and Nancy Spillers Mitchell, siblings, infant Eula Mae Mitchell, infant J. T. Mitchell, Nettie Bell Mitchell, Mattie Florence Rutherford, Mary Julia Dupree, Grace Pauline Southwell, Walter Oris Mitchell, her beloved son, John David Lewis, and husband Curtis A. Burgess.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda Lewis Arnold (Johnny) and Nancy Lewis Beaty (Sid) all of Leesburg, GA, a sister, Josephine Simpson, Ft. Valley, GA, grandchildren, Derek Beaty (Shelby), Leesburg, GA and Holly Beaty, Savannah, GA, a very special niece, Chris Faulk, Albany, GA, and many other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home. Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Janie Mitchell Lewis Burgess to The Assembly of Warner Robins, 6040 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31008.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.