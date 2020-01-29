Janie Smallwood
Bainbridge, Ga.
Janie Little Smallwood
Janie Little Smallwood, 92, of Bainbridge, GA, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Attapulgus United Methodist Church in Attapulgus, with visitation immediately following the service. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Attapulgus United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 26, Attapulgus, GA 39815.
Ivey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Service information

Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
11:00AM
Attapulgus Methodist Church
218 S. Main St
Attapulgus, GA 39815
