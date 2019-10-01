Jaree Russ

Jaree Gail Ruis, 68, of Albany, GA died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her residence. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery. Paula Williams will officiate and musical selections will be provided by Sonya Ownbey.
Born in Thomasville, GA to Roland Ray and Jaree Wagner Floyd, Gail moved to Tifton, GA in 1966 with her family and graduated from Tift County High School in 1969.
Gail lived in Sylvester for many years before moving to Albany, GA in 2006. She was employed as a LPN for twenty two years with Berg Eye Center. Gail was a member of Salem Baptist Church and loved the beach and travelling.
Survivors include her son, Chad Salter, her sister, Deana Floyd, her grandson, Lane Salter and his fiance Jessica Mathis, and her great-grandchildren, Elena Salter and Grant Jaime.
