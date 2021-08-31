Jason "Buzz" Akins, born January 18, 1974, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital after losing his battle with Covid-19. His wife and Chaplain Will Runyon were by his side.
Born in Fort Benning, Georgia, Jason is the son of Janice Cook Akins and the late William Larry Akins. He graduated from Crisp County High School, attended Reinhardt College in Waleska, Georgia and graduated from Darton College with his A.S. degree in Nursing. Jason was employed as an RN for Albany Medical Associates and was previously employed as an RN in the Emergency Center at HCA Palmyra Medical Center. Jason was a former firefighter and paramedic and worked for Lee County Fire Department, Terrell County EMS, and Phoebe Putney Critical Care Transport.
He most enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, watching SEC football and traveling with his wife.
Survivors include his wife, Traci Watson Akins; his mother, Janice Cook Akins; sister Jennifer Akins Gilmore (Jay); nieces Charity Gilmore and Abby Gilmore; mother-in-law, Bebe Watson; sister-in-law, Bandi Watson Nason; honorary niece, Olivia Mae Horrell; his beloved companion, Beanie; and other numerous family members and friends.
A visitation will be held Thursday, September 2, at Kimbrell Stern from 5 PM - 8 PM with masks to be worn at the family's request. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Albany Humane Society or Donate Life America.
