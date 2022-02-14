Jason Floyd Hatcher, 51, of Albany, GA formerly of Atlanta, GA, died February 10, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Jason was born in Albany, GA on April 18, 1970 to Linda Jones and Bennie Floyd Hatcher. He graduated from Albany High School in 1988 and attended College in Atlanta, GA. Jason was employed with the Albany Herald before working with Creative Loafing for many years and was currently a self-employed Graphic Designer.
Jason was a very talented singer, song writer, guitarist, & artist. He had a passion for his guitars, motorcycles & collectables. Jason was a part of several bands while living in Albany, GA which included Thousand Faces & Hex Error. He moved to Atlanta at a young age to follow his dreams and create amazing music and made an everlasting mark on the Atlanta music scene. Everyone that came in contact with Jason describes him as creative, original, laid back, and one of a kind. While living in Atlanta he worked as an interactive motion graphic artist where he created amazing designs for movies, music videos, & much more. A talented soul gone too soon but has left a mark on this world with his music, memories, & talent that he has left behind. He was preceded in death by his father, Bennie Floyd Hatcher.
Survivors include his mother, Linda Franklin of Lee County, GA, his sister, Lynn (Allan) Phillips of Newton, GA and a niece, Alexis King of Lee County, GA.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12:00 noon until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.