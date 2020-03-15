Leary, GA
Jean Etheridge
 Jean Etheridge, 59, of Leary, GA died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at New Light Free Will Baptist Church. Rev. Joe Murkerson and Rev. David Wolfe will officiate. Interment will follow in Cordray Methodist Church Cemetery.
Born in Cuthbert, GA, Mrs. Etheridge was raised in Edison, GA and graduated from Calhoun County High School. She loved her yardwork, crafting, her family and her church. She was preceded by her parents, Andrew J. Roberson and Betty Jean Brown Roberson. She was employed with the Federal State Inspection Service and a member of New Light Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband Terry Etheridge, two sons Andy Etheridge (Naomi) and Chris Etheridge all of Leary, GA, a brother Jim Roberson (Sherry) of Rome, GA, sister Rhonda Ashley (Billy) of Edison, GA, and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Service information

Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Mathews Funeral Home
3206 Gillionville Rd
Albany, GA 31721
