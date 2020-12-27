Jean Webb Melton, age 93, died peacefully December 25th, 2020 following surgery to repair a broken hip. A graveside funeral service will be held at Oakhill Cemetery on Wetumpka Street in Prattville on Wednesday, December 30th at 2:30 PM with Rev. Dave Burns officiating. Social distancing will be required and masks will be provided.
Jean was born a twin on April 18th, 1927 in Columbia, SC, the youngest of four children where her father, Dr. John Webb, was the Pastor of First Baptist Church of Columbia. Her mother died when she was a child. Her father later remarried and the family moved to Texarkana, AR and later to Birmingham, AL where Jean graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1944. She graduated from Huntingdon College in Montgomery in 1948 with a B.A. in English. She met the love of her life, Wheeler Melton, on a blind date in 1948. They were engaged on June 3rd, 1949 in front of Samford Hall at Auburn University where Wheeler had recently graduated. They were married on September 3rd, 1949 and her father Dr. Webb performed their wedding ceremony at his then current church, Cloverdale Baptist in Montgomery, AL. Her twin brother John walked her down the aisle.
Jean and Wheeler moved to Prattville, AL in 1955 where Wheeler began his career with the Veteran's Administration at the district office in Montgomery. Jean began her teaching career at Autauga County High School in Prattville where she taught Bookkeeping, Typing and Shorthand. She took a ten year break from teaching to raise their three children and then returned to teach English for an additional 15 years at Stanhope Elmore HS and Prattville Intermediate School. Jean was an excellent English teacher and took great interest in her students. She tutored all that asked for help after school giving freely of her time and talents. For many years after Jean retired, her children would see former students of hers in local stores or restaurants who would often ask "Aren't you Mrs. Melton's child?". When we confirmed we were, many would say "I never would have made it through High School if it hadn't been for your Mother and the many hours she spent tutoring me in English. Please tell her Thank You for encouraging me and helping me to graduate."
Jean and Wheeler were faithful members of First Baptist Church for over 50 years. A few years before their retirement in the early 80's, Jean and Wheeler built a cottage in Panama City Beach where they spent time with family and friends for many years thereafter. They also enjoyed travelling, genealogy, gardening and other hobbies. Jean loved her family and always put them first and was active in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She taught all of them the importance of being a Christian, being respectful and always being thankful. All of them could count on her to remind them to send and help them write it if needed; a proper handwritten Thank You note for every gift received, special event attended or courtesy extended.
Jean's mother, Inez Richardson Webb, died from Tuberculosis when Jean was only 7. In those days, the treatment options for TB were very limited and many cases were fatal. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Wheeler of 60 years in 2009, her parents, her stepmother Lovell Webb, her oldest sister June Basile, her oldest son Walter Melton and her twin brother John Webb, Jr.
Survivors include her older sister Anne Basile Sylvania, OH, her son Bruce (Paula) Melton, Leesburg, GA, her daughter Becky (Benny) Stinson, Prattville, AL, 6 grandchildren: Joni (Billy) Byrd, Brandon Stinson, Walter (Kathryn) Melton, Charlotte Jean (Charlie) Sims, Anna (Wright) Lauten and Carrie (Matthew) Davis and 13 great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews and her best friend and singing partner, Sara Phillips.
In lieu of flowers if desired, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church 138 S. Washington Street Prattville, AL 36067 or to The Autauga Prattville Public Library 254 Doster Street Prattville, AL 36067.
Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel is handling the funeral arrangements.
