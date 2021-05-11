Mrs. Jean Morgan, 86, of Albany died Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Lee County Health Care.
The family will receive friends Saturday May 15, 2021 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern.
Born in Terrell County, Mrs. Morgan lived in Albany most of her life. She worked at Fred Taylor Company and was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Martin and Elmina Martin Williams; her husband Jerry Morgan.
Survivors include her daughters Lori Roberts and her husband Tony of Leesburg; Terri Ready and her husband Marty of Waleska, GA; a son Robbie Morgan and his wife Jill of Albany; grandchildren Brad Ready, Chris Ready (Beth), Shelby Roberts Donnan (Mark); Jenna Roberts, T.J. Roberts and his fiancé Kalyn, Audrey Morgan and her fiancé Tim; Brant Morgan and Chad Roberts. Four great-grandchildren; a sister Joy Harrison and her husband Taylor of Albany;
