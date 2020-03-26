Jean Smith Sanders, 76, of Fitzgerald, formerly of Lee County, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Pruitt Health-Fitzgerald.
There will be a family only service held on Friday.
A native of Jacksonville, FL, she grew up in Eustis, FL and had lived in Lee County for the past 58 years before moving to Fitzgerald in November 2019. She was retired from the payroll department at Coats and Clark and was preceded in death by her husband Newell Sanders.
Survivors include her sons Kris Sanders (Margo), Worth Co, Keith Sanders, Lee Co, Timmy Sanders, Worth Co, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and her sister, Jill Spires (Marlon), Fitzgerald.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
