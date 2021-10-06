Jeanelle Mellor, of Milledgeville, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021. A Memorial Service for Jeanelle Mellor will be conducted Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM in the All Angels Episcopal Church in Eatonton with The Rev. Loree Reed officiating. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home of Milledgeville on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm.
A native of Albany, Jeanelle was the daughter of the late James Tonnis Wiggins and the late Sarah Margaret Rhodes Wiggins. She was a member of All Angels Episcopal Church in Eatonton. Jeanelle and Phil have been married for 31 years. They enjoyed life together often traveling and hosting many family celebrations at the lake. Jeanelle loved working with children and was an educator for over 20 years at St. John's Episcopal Day School in College Park. Jeanelle and Phil were members of All Angels Episcopal Church in Eatonton, Georgia. Jeanelle was a beloved Mimi to all who knew her and was blessed with many friends from high school, college, and church. Jeanelle was famous for baking delicious Hello Dollies, Coconut Cake, and Banana Pudding.
Jeanelle is survived by her husband, Philip Mellor, Sr. of Milledgeville; her daughter, Robin Heiden (& Jimmy) of Milledgeville; her sons Bucke Watts (& Gladys) of Crestview, FL and Philip Mellor, Jr. of Clayton; her sister, Tammy Frink (& Steve) of Woodstock; her grandchildren, Allison Frink (& Jonathan), Aaron Frink, Rebekah Ketterman (& Clay), Sarah Mellor, Austin Hunter, Jessica Webster (& Andrew), Harrison Watts, Christian Watts, and Joseph Watts; her great grandchildren, Staci Kate Hunter, Lillian Webster, and Magnolia Webster; and her beloved dog, "Priss".
The family has asked that those who wish, make Memorial Contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
