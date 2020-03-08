Jeanette Pelfrey Grimes, 85, of Albany, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Her funeral service will be at 12:00 PM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the graveside at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Michael Catt will officiate. The family will receive friends at Sherwood Baptist Church from 11:00 AM until 11:45 AM prior to the graveside service.
Mrs. Grimes was born in Atlanta and had lived in Albany since 1970. She was a faithful member of Sherwood Baptist Church for 50 years and taught first grade Sunday School classes. She loved to travel, read the Bible, work crossword puzzles, and play cards with friends. She was a competitive scrabble player and bowler. Mrs. Grimes was preceded in death by her husband, Walter H. "Bud" Grimes.
Mrs. Grimes is survived by 2 sons: Tony Grimes (Judy), Monroeville, AL, Danny Grimes, Tampa, FL; 2 daughters: Terri Grimes Beeghly, Leesburg, GA, Kay Grimes Romanesk, Wilmington, NC; a sister: Dot Prochaska, Atlanta, GA; 10 grandchildren: Stephean Grimes (Cassidy), Caitlan Grimes, Troupe Grimes, Haley Grimes, Brian Beeghly, Scott Beeghly, Chris Beeghly (Jessica), Jeffrey Romanesk (Leighann), Chase Romanesk, Jena Romanesk; 11 great grandchildren: Brookee Grimes, Kellan Grimes, Sadie Grimes, Beckett Grimes, Kaity Dawson (Eric), Taylor Beeghly, Skylar Beeghly, Autumn Beeghly, Liam Romanesk, August Romanesk, Jaxon Beeghly; 1 great-great grandchild: Aria Dawson.
Those desiring may send memorials to Meet the Need, C/O Sherwood Baptist Church, 2201 Whispering Pines Rd., Albany, GA 31707.
