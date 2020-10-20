Jeanette Johnson Paul, 90, of Albany, GA, passed away on October 20, 2020 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at Faith Baptist Church. Rev. David Cromie and Rev. Jerry Deans will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery.
A native of Randolph County, GA, Mrs. Paul was born on April 3, 1930 to the late Joseph W. and Lorena Rice Johnson. She had resided in Albany, Ga for over 60 years. She was a devoted member of Faith Baptist Church, member of the Lydia Sunday School class. Jeanette also served as Sunday School Secretary and as Church Treasurer for many years. She was employed as a bookkeeper with Mason Jewelers for thirty-four years. In 2019 she moved to "AT Home Senior Living" in Cochran, GA to be closer to family. Jeanette was a selfless individual who loved people and would always put others needs ahead of her own.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband Otis Eldridge Paul and two sisters Adna Rhodes and Lomelle Kersey. Survivors include two children, Lisa Moore and Fiancée Don Stroup of Cochran, GA and Gina Klatt and her husband, David of Ellijay, GA, three grandchildren, Kelli Hartsfield of Macon, GA and Ryan Davis and his wife, Christina of Lee County, GA and Chase Davis of Dallas, TX, four great-grandchildren, Alaina, Hayden, Ethan and Autumn, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Faith Baptist Church, 1824 W. Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA, 31707
Those in attendance should adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
